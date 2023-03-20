Gavin Stone dominates in latest Spring Training appearance

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - Riverside and UCA alum Gavin Stone had his best outing of Spring Training Sunday. MLB.com’s 12th-best pitching prospect didn’t allow a run, striking out 8 of his 11 batters faced in 3 innings of work, throwing all of his pitches for strikes.

"That's my main focus is to just stay as confident as possible on the mound." Gavin Stone (3 IP, 0 H, 8 Ks) on his outing against the A's. pic.twitter.com/8IGVbtqFka — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 19, 2023

“Three innings were the most I’ve pitched [this spring], so I’m a little gassed right now,” Stone laughed. “Just gives me confidence, I feel like that’s key to being a good pitcher is having confidence on the mound.”

It was Stone’s fourth outing of the spring, his first since March 13. He’s now struck out 14 hitters over 6.2 innings of work, allowing just 5 hits and 2 walks with only 9 balls thrown (62 total pitches).

Fifth-ranked @Dodgers prospect Gavin Stone was a K machine in his three innings of work: pic.twitter.com/ughdO64CSt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 19, 2023

“Every home game, he’s one of the few guys that have stayed to watch every single pitch every single inning, manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “I think it’s a certainty we’re going to see him at some point this year.”

