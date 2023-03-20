JPD on the lookout for black Acadia after shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are currently looking for a shooting suspect.

According to the Jonesboro E911 Desk Sergeant, a woman was shot in the leg in the 200 block of Rogers Street Monday afternoon.

They said that officers are currently on the lookout for a black Acadia, which is said to have left the scene on Johnson Avenue, though the direction the shooter went is unknown.

The events that led up to the shooting have not been shared by police.

