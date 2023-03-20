Energy Alert
March 20: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Starting off the week and the with frost and freezing temperatures, but we will be a bit warmer than yesterday. We are also starting off with sunshine, but clouds increase later today.

Rain showers return by tomorrow across Region 8. Generally, we will see about 0.5″-0.75″ of rain. As a warm front lifts to the north tomorrow night, temperatures will climb overnight.

Wednesday we are back in the upper-60s. Rain chances really increase overnight Thursday into Friday. We cannot rule out a thunderstorm or two, but heavy rain will be the main threat.

Another inch or two of rain will be possible later in the week. Some good news is that the cold temperatures look to be behind us for the time being.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Multiple crews responded to a fire at an abandoned house in Jonesboro.

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson County Humane Society President, Ann Hout, said they don’t have room for the dogs at the shelter.

A convicted killer is soon scheduled to be set free despite having decades left to serve on his prison sentence.

A book in the hands of students is just the start of what a dozen high schoolers are prepared to give kids at Chicot and Mabelvale Elementaries. Friday, a mentoring program began for the two Little Rock School District elementary schools.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

