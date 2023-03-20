No. 7 Arkansas baseball sweeps Auburn, extends winning streak to 13

Powered by Jared Wagner’s 470-foot home run, No. 7 Arkansas (18-2, 3-0 SEC) finished off its SEC Opening Weekend sweep by shutting out Auburn (13-6-1, 0-3 SEC), 5-0, on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks extended their winning streak to 13 games, their longest in-season streak since 2010. Arkansas improved to 18-2 overall on the season with Sunday’s win, matching their best 20-game start to a season since 2019.

Cody Adcock was dominant in first start as a Razorback, recording the Hogs’ third quality start of the weekend with six scoreless innings on the mound. The right-hander, whose last start at the Division I level came with Ole Miss against Arkansas in the 2021 SEC Tournament, struck out six while allowing only one hit and a walk.

While Adcock mowed down Auburn’s lineup, Wegner provided all the run support he needed with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the third. The Razorback outfielder hammered a three-run homer into the Hog Pen – a 470-foot blast that left his bat at 111 miles per hour.

Wegner’s home run, his team-leading ninth, increased his season RBI total to a team-best 33. Through the Hogs’ first 20 games of the year, the graduate transfer from Creighton is slashing .384/.511/.808 with a team-leading 28 hits.

Harold Coll’s two-run single in the fourth would extend Arkansas’ lead to 5-0, but the Razorback pitching staff would not need it. Adcock, Austin Ledbetter (2.0 IP), Gage Wood (0.1 IP) and Hagen Smith (0.2 IP, 1 SO) combined for a three-hit shutout to complete the sweep, the Hogs’ fifth SEC Opening Weekend sweep in the last six seasons (excluding 2020).

Jace Bohrofen continued his tear in Sunday’s win, finishing the game 2-for-2 with two hit-by-pitches. The Razorback captain is slashing a team-leading .406/.541/.734 with five home runs and 17 RBI on the year.

Arkansas concludes its historic 18-game homestand at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday, March 21, against Southeast Missouri State with a 3 p.m. first pitch on SEC Network+. The Razorbacks are 16-1 during their homestand.

