Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Strep throat cases up across the area

(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An increase in illness, doctors and pharmacists around Northeast Arkansas are filling more prescriptions for strep throat.

The timing comes as kids are out and about for spring break, and Pharmacist Dylan Dulaney, there really is no seasonal trend and that cases start in children and then work their way up to adults.

“It’s not necessarily a time of the year thing but we are seeing a rise in the last few weeks in strep cases and typically it usually starts in our younger ages,” Dulaney said.

Dulaney said when it starts in children, you see the sharp spike, and as more adults catch, it is when the numbers fall.

He stressed that this year has been different because it is the first time pharmacies can test and treat strep throat patients, and patients don’t have to go to a doctor’s office.

He encourages everyone feeling symptoms to get checked out just in case.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Search continues for missing man
Jonesboro fire
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
Traffic cones
Bridge inspection closes lanes on I-40 under I-240

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 2450+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 0 daily new cases
Friday, March 17 was “Match Day” for many medical students across the country, including in...
Students match with hospitals for Match Day
Brittany Taylor, a fourth-year medical student at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at...
NYITCOM at A-State Enjoys 100% ‘Match’ Rate
“He was walking around with our wedding picture one day and said to me, ‘These people don’t...
Alzheimer’s caregiver: ‘You can’t prepare yourself for when the person you love forgets who you are’