West Memphis police searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run on Feb. 15.

Officers were called to the area of South Avalon Street and Birch Street regarding the incident.

While en route, officers received an update and were told one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle that had flipped multiple times, according to WMPD.

The driver of the motorcycle was unresponsive.

Officers came in contact with witnesses on the scene who told officers that a dark-colored pickup truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

Police say that caused the driver of the motorcycle to swerve into traffic and strike a curb.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

