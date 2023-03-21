Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Two people died after a crash Thursday that involved a motorcycle on U.S. 19 South in the Summersville area of West Virginia. (WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 19-year-old and a juvenile were killed last week after being ejected from a motorcycle that hit a log truck in West Virginia, according to state police.

According to West Virginia State Police, Devon Brantley was caught driving the motorcycle about 120 mph along U.S. Route 19 on Thursday just before 3 p.m. local time.

A sergeant activated his patrol lights and siren and tried to get Brantley to pull over.

Troopers pursued it as it drove from U.S. Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto U.S. 19, where it slammed into a log truck.

Brantley and his female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Brantley’s dad, Shane Brantley, said his son was going to GoMart to get gas before the crash. He said the last conversation he had with his son plays repeatedly in his mind.

“He always says, ‘love ya’ and this time it was like, ‘I love you, Dad.’ It was like a bye,” Shane Brantley said.

Authorities did not release the name or age of the juvenile involved in the crash.

Troopers say the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting on N. Rogers Street. Woman was hit. Suspect in...
JPD on the lookout for black Acadia after shooting
Fans of 3 Doors Down will get a chance later this year to see them in concert.
3 Doors Down concert coming to Arkansas
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Search continues for missing man

Latest News

The Missouri Senate gave initial approval Tuesday to a pair of bills that would temporarily...
Missouri Senate endorses transgender health restrictions
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japanese leader arrives in Kyiv as China’s Xi visits Russia
The 911 call captures someone calling for help for a patient that has no pulse.
911 call released in Irvo Otieno death
FILE - Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in...
Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend files lawsuit seeking $40M