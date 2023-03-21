Energy Alert
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash

FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANTON, Mich. (AP) — Two Amish children were killed and another was seriously injured when their buggy collided with a motor vehicle Monday in northern Michigan, authorities said.

All three children were ejected from the buggy. An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene north of Cadillac, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, deputies said.

The buggy collided around 8:15 a.m. at a rural intersection with a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Manton man, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The Amish buggy approached the intersection and proceeded to cross through the intersection pulling into the path of the eastbound vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle and his three passengers were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

