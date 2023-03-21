Arkansans travel to nation’s capitol to promote Alzheimer’s care

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group from Arkansas joined thousands from around the country in a protest on Capitol Hill.

On Monday, Feb. 20, the Alzheimer’s Association of Arkansas traveled to Washington D.C. to talk to congressmen about Medicare coverage for a new class of drugs that have shown promise in slowing down Alzheimer’s disease.

Public Policy Director David Cook said he was thrilled with the turnout.

“Alzheimer’s is a disease that continues to impact thousands across the state of Arkansas and our advocates are here sharing their stories and it’s amazing to see their energy and just sharing painful parts of their life,” he said.

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages anyone struggling to reach out to them, adding they provide 24-hour assistance.

