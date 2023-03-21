Energy Alert
Arkansas AG accuses Leslie Rutledge of overspending

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says his predecessor overspent before being elected lieutenant governor last fall.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says his predecessor overspent before being elected lieutenant governor last fall.

According to our content partner, KNWA-TV, Griffin made the claim during a joint budget committee meeting.

Griffin reportedly stated that an internal audit revealed former AG Leslie Rutledge spent $11 million more than the office’s annual $25 million budget.

Rutledge denies any wrongdoing.

To read the full report, click here.

