Arkansas AG accuses Leslie Rutledge of overspending

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says his predecessor overspent before being elected lieutenant governor last fall.

According to our content partner, KNWA-TV, Griffin made the claim during a joint budget committee meeting.

Griffin reportedly stated that an internal audit revealed former AG Leslie Rutledge spent $11 million more than the office’s annual $25 million budget.

Rutledge denies any wrongdoing.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.