Arkansas AG accuses Leslie Rutledge of overspending
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says his predecessor overspent before being elected lieutenant governor last fall.
According to our content partner, KNWA-TV, Griffin made the claim during a joint budget committee meeting.
Griffin reportedly stated that an internal audit revealed former AG Leslie Rutledge spent $11 million more than the office’s annual $25 million budget.
Rutledge denies any wrongdoing.
