Arkansas women’s basketball advances to Super 16 in WNIT

The Arkansas women’s basketball team (23-12) stumped Stephen F. Austin (27-7) by defeating the Ladyjacks, 60-37, in the Postseason WNIT Second Round. Arkansas held SFA to 22 percent shooting and a season-low 37 points (their previous low was 59 points), which are both program WNIT records that were previously broken in the Razorbacks’ win over Louisiana Tech in the first round. Outscoring the Ladyjacks 20-0 in fast break points and 18-0 in second chance opportunities, the Razorbacks move on to the Super 16 of the WNIT for the fourth time in program history. Arkansas was paced by Samara Spencer who put up 27 points.

The Razorbacks got off to a slow start, as Arkansas came up empty on its first three possessions to allow the Ladyjacks to jump out to a 5-1 lead. Makayla Daniels then sunk a 3-pointer for Arkansas’ first field goal of the evening after 3.5 minutes and Erynn Barnum followed with a layup. At the media timeout, the Razorbacks trailed, 7-6. Rylee Langerman helped gain some energy off the bench to come up with a steal and set Saylor Poffenbarger up for a 3-pointer to take the lead for the first time of the game. Spencer converted a 3-point play and followed that up with a 3-pointer to keep the Razorbacks’ 14-0 run rolling. A foul on a 3-pointer sent SFA to the line, and the Ladyjacks made all three shots, as Arkansas led 18-10 after the first quarter. The Razorbacks held SFA to no field goals in the final 5:40 of the quarter, while forcing six first quarter turnovers.

Spencer kept rolling, knocking down her third triple of the night to begin the scoring in the second quarter. Daniels then found Emrie Ellis under the basket for two, as Arkansas led 23-10, forcing SFA to take a timeout with 7:27 left in the frame. Spencer put up another 3-pointer, and after a few empty trips, Daniels knocked down Arkansas’ third triple as Arkansas continued to roll on a 25-4 run, which began midway through the first quarter. SFA made its first field goal of the quarter after nearly six minutes, which started a 7-0 run for the Ladyjacks, while Arkansas was held scoreless for the remaining four minutes of the frame. Arkansas held a 29-18 advantage at the half.

Daniels broke Arkansas’ scoring drought that ended the first half with a tough layup to begin the third frame. While continuing to hold SFA empty from the field, Arkansas had a great possession with a third chance opportunity leading to a Poffenbarger and-1. Arkansas went 1-of-10 from the field, but SFA wasn’t having a much better time finding a shot, and at the media timeout with 4:21 left in the quarter, Arkansas led 35-20. The Razorbacks would find their way to the line, making six of their eight shots from the line during that stretch. Barnum then came up with a layup while getting fouled in the process. SFA scored its first field goal of the quarter with a 3-pointer and followed that up with an and-1 for a six-point swing. At the end of the third quarter, Arkansas held the 43-26 edge.

Spencer delivered a tough layup and scored all six of Arkansas’ first points in the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks continued to deliver on the defensive front, holding SFA scoreless for the first four minutes of the frame until the Ladyjacks knocked down a triple. Jersey Wolfenbarger came off the bench and registered a layup and then nailed down a 3-pointer, as Arkansas was ahead 55-29 with 4:32 left in the game. SFA outscored Arkansas 8-5 in the remaining five minutes of the game, but the Razorbacks got the job done with a 60-37 win.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Spencer led the Razorbacks with 27 points for her eighth 20-point game of the season, 11th of her career. Her also went 9-of-11 from the free throw line, while knocking down four 3-pointers. She played 35 minutes and had a +/- of 24

Langerman registered 10 rebounds, her first double-digit board of the season, second of her career. She was all over the floor, also tallying three assists and three steals with a +/- of 23 and a season-high 28 minutes

Daniels recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks

Wolfenbarger logged nine points going 2-of-3 from the field and 4-of-6 from the line. She also recorded three blocks

Poffenbarger pulled down nine rebounds and added five points and three assists

All 12 players saw the floor on Monday

The Razorbacks nailed eight triples and outrebounded SFA 46-37, while pulling down 15 offensive boards

UP NEXT

Arkansas will face Texas Tech in the Super 16 on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Tickets are available HERE for $10.

