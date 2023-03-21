Bill to legalize sports betting in MO making its way through House

Energy Alert
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bill on sports betting is making its way through the Missouri House after passing the first round on Monday.

If passed, it would make sports betting legal for those over 21. It also calls for the revenue to be taxed at 10%, which would go to the state’s education fund and help gambling addiction programs.

The bill must be called for a second vote in the house before advancing to the senate, which could come later this week.

