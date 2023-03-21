Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Catalytic converter thieves hit Abilities Unlimited

Catalytic converter thieves have struck Abilities Unlimited once again.
Catalytic converter thieves have struck Abilities Unlimited once again.(MGN Online / KKTV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Catalytic converter thieves have struck Abilities Unlimited once again.

Darren May reported on March 20 that someone stole a catalytic converter from the organization’s 2008 Ford F-350 bus parked at 2725 North Church St.

According to the initial incident report, the crime happened sometime since March 6, when the van was last driven.

May told Officer Scott Byrd that when the vehicle was started on Monday morning, it was “extra loud.” That’s when he discovered the catalytic converter was gone.

Officer Byrd placed the value of the stolen part at $1,200.

Anyone with information on the theft should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting on N. Rogers Street. Woman was hit. Suspect in...
JPD on the lookout for black Acadia after shooting
Fans of 3 Doors Down will get a chance later this year to see them in concert.
3 Doors Down concert coming to Arkansas
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Search continues for missing man

Latest News

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says his predecessor overspent before being elected...
Arkansas AG accuses Leslie Rutledge of overspending
Carole Baskin, who appeared in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” will speak at a Northwest...
‘Tiger King’ star to visit Arkansas wildlife refuge
The Missouri Senate gave initial approval Tuesday to a pair of bills that would temporarily...
Missouri Senate endorses transgender health restrictions
Missouri’s Republican attorney general on Monday said he will limit access to gender-affirming...
Missouri to restrict gender-affirming care for minors