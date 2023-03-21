Catalytic converter thieves hit Abilities Unlimited

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Catalytic converter thieves have struck Abilities Unlimited once again.

Darren May reported on March 20 that someone stole a catalytic converter from the organization’s 2008 Ford F-350 bus parked at 2725 North Church St.

According to the initial incident report, the crime happened sometime since March 6, when the van was last driven.

May told Officer Scott Byrd that when the vehicle was started on Monday morning, it was “extra loud.” That’s when he discovered the catalytic converter was gone.

Officer Byrd placed the value of the stolen part at $1,200.

Anyone with information on the theft should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.