Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Commission preparing for changes to future Arkansas elections

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Future elections in Arkansas could look a bit different thanks to actions at the state capitol.

On Thursday, March 16, Governor Sarah Huckabee-Sanders signed several bills into law, four of which pertained to Arkansas’ election process.

One of the measures, Senate Bill 254, would take away write-in candidates and amend election procedures

Though the bills do change the election process, Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack explained it won’t be much to change on their end.

“Our main priority will be following those laws to a T. We will be ready with whatever they need us to do, and we’ll make sure everything complies, and we run the best election we can,” she said.

Clack emphasized the legislation is mainly meant to clarify already-written laws.

“A lot of it is basically making sure our best practices become law, which is always a good thing,” she said. “We want to make sure everything is done to the best of our abilities and make that standard across the state.”

Clack added the Secretary of State’s office would hold training to ensure the election commission is prepared.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
Jonesboro police arrested 19-year-old Dedward Demarius James in connection with a March 20...
Suspect in Monday afternoon shooting arrested
Fans of 3 Doors Down will get a chance later this year to see them in concert.
3 Doors Down concert coming to Arkansas
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Search continues for missing man

Latest News

At 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29th, a ground-breaking ceremony will take place at the...
Cherokee Village Animal Shelter announces ground-breaking ceremony
Sharnice Wilson, the director at Focus Inc., said helping those people who suffer from down...
Bringing awareness to people battling down syndrome
On Monday, Feb. 20, the Alzheimer’s Association of Arkansas traveled to Washington D.C. to talk...
Arkansans travel to nation’s capitol to promote Alzheimer’s care
Gibson’s journey to becoming a teacher may have been different from others, but that is why she...
Teacher of the Month shares how her journey to the classroom inspires her students