Convicted killer’s mom heading to prison

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder will spend 20 years in prison on a lesser charge.

Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 42-year-old Jennifer Harnden to 240 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on Monday after she entered a negotiated plea of guilty to hindering apprehension or prosecution.

She had originally been charged with murder in the 2021 shooting death of Davidlee Stansbury.

Two others, including Harnden’s son, were also arrested in connection with the crime.

In July of 2022, a judge sentenced Travis Barker to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

A few months later, in October, a jury sentenced Harnden’s son, Jacoby Goehler, to life in prison after finding him guilty in the death of Stansbury. He also received an additional 15 years in ADC on a weapons enhancement charge.

