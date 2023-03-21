Doctor accused of overprescribing opioids

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Jonesboro doctor’s license following claims he prescribed “excessive amounts” of opioids.

The board issued an Emergency Order of Suspension charging Michael E. Crawley, MD, with violating the Medical Practices Act and board regulations.

The emergency order accused Crawley of the following:

Grossly negligent or ignorant malpractice

Persistent and flagrant overtreating of patients

Prescribing excessive amounts of controlled substances to patients, including writing an excessive number of prescriptions for addicting or potentially harmful drugs to patients

According to the order, the board received an anonymous complaint on March 24, 2022, concerning Crawley’s prescribing practices.

The Pharmacy Services and Drug Control Division of the Arkansas Department of Health then conducted an investigation of Crawley.

A review of the seven patient charts mentioned the anonymous complaint showed a “significant lack of medical documentation in each of the seven files to justify the continued use of narcotic medication.”

The report also noted that in one case, “Dr. Crawley continued to prescribe large amounts of opioids after an intentional opioid overdose.”

The board will hold a hearing in Little Rock on April 13 to determine if his license to practice medicine in Arkansas should be revoked or suspended, and whether he should face further sanctions.

