Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Doctor accused of overprescribing opioids

The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Jonesboro doctor’s license following claims he...
The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Jonesboro doctor’s license following claims he prescribed “excessive amounts” of opioids.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Jonesboro doctor’s license following claims he prescribed “excessive amounts” of opioids.

The board issued an Emergency Order of Suspension charging Michael E. Crawley, MD, with violating the Medical Practices Act and board regulations.

The emergency order accused Crawley of the following:

  • Grossly negligent or ignorant malpractice
  • Persistent and flagrant overtreating of patients
  • Prescribing excessive amounts of controlled substances to patients, including writing an excessive number of prescriptions for addicting or potentially harmful drugs to patients

According to the order, the board received an anonymous complaint on March 24, 2022, concerning Crawley’s prescribing practices.

The Pharmacy Services and Drug Control Division of the Arkansas Department of Health then conducted an investigation of Crawley.

A review of the seven patient charts mentioned the anonymous complaint showed a “significant lack of medical documentation in each of the seven files to justify the continued use of narcotic medication.”

The report also noted that in one case, “Dr. Crawley continued to prescribe large amounts of opioids after an intentional opioid overdose.”

The board will hold a hearing in Little Rock on April 13 to determine if his license to practice medicine in Arkansas should be revoked or suspended, and whether he should face further sanctions.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
Jonesboro police arrested 19-year-old Dedward Demarius James in connection with a March 20...
Suspect in Monday afternoon shooting arrested
Fans of 3 Doors Down will get a chance later this year to see them in concert.
3 Doors Down concert coming to Arkansas
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Search continues for missing man

Latest News

Missouri’s Republican attorney general on Monday said he will limit access to gender-affirming...
Missouri to restrict gender-affirming care for minors
Strep throat cases up across the area
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 2450+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 0 daily new cases
Friday, March 17 was “Match Day” for many medical students across the country, including in...
Students match with hospitals for Match Day