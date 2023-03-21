Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dyersburg woman indicted for death of her 9-month-old child

Dyersburg Police Department
Dyersburg Police Department(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyer County grand jury indicted a mother in connection with the death of her 9-month-old.

Kathryn Williams, 43, was indicted with reckless homicide in early March.

According to Dyersburg Police Department, Williams fell asleep in her bedroom while two children were in the bathtub.

Preliminary medical findings suggest the child drowned, said police. The final autopsy results are pending.

Williams’s next court appearance is April 18.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
Jonesboro police arrested 19-year-old Dedward Demarius James in connection with a March 20...
Suspect in Monday afternoon shooting arrested
Fans of 3 Doors Down will get a chance later this year to see them in concert.
3 Doors Down concert coming to Arkansas
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Search continues for missing man

Latest News

Missouri Department of Conservation offering permits for black bear, elk hunting seasons
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Stocks rise on Wall Street, even the most beaten-down banks
A class action lawsuit against Summit Utilities was dismissed Tuesday in federal court.
Summit class action lawsuit dismissed
The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Jonesboro doctor’s license following claims he...
Doctor accused of overprescribing opioids
Know a teen who wants to make their community a better place to live? Gwendolyn Hutton says the...
Midday Interview: Mayor's Youth Advancement Council