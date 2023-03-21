March 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s a cool start to Tuesday and we do have the chance of rain later this morning. You could see a few showers as you drive into work today, but the more steady rain moves in by the mid-morning.

Temperatures are not going to change too much during the daylight hours. I think we pick up between 0.50″-0.75″ of rain with some people picking up an inch in some areas, especially from Jonesboro to the north.

Temperatures will climb tonight into you day tomorrow with southerly winds. We are back in the upper-60s and lower-70s through Friday. A cold front will move slowly into the area Thursday night and into Friday. We could see a thunderstorm to two, but the biggest threat will be the heavy rain.

Another 1″-2″ of rain will be likely. Flash Flooding will be a threat Friday. Temperatures do not drop much behind that front. We could see another quick disturbance on Sunday as well.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Prom season is here. A big night of fun can also bring big expenses. We’ll show you how one local non-profit is helping kids in need.

Restaurants nationwide struggle to find restaurant workers, but the trouble doesn’t seem to have lingered in Northeast Arkansas.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon met with West Memphis Police Department heads to discuss last week’s news of a convicted murderer being released from prison.

“A Safe Place to Sleep” documentary reveals what it’s like for renters in Arkansas. The documentary was shown in Fayetteville on Monday and included a conversation with Monique Jones, director of outreach at St. James Food Pantry, and Arkansas Sen. Greg Leding. Jones said renters in Arkansas can face many challenges.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.