Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Recovering teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘It’s changed me’

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School Newport News, Va. on Jan. 9, 2023. Zwerner said Monday, March 20, that she has had four surgeries and has gone through a challenging recovery. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said it has changed her life and she has vivid memories and nightmares about that day.

“I just will never forget the look on his face that he gave me while he pointed the gun directly at me,” first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner said during an exclusive interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie about the student. “It’s changed me. It’s changed my life.”

She said she’s still in shock and can’t make sense of it, in a portion of the interview that was aired Tuesday morning on “Today.”

“I’m not sure when the shock will ever go away because of just how surreal it was and the vivid memories I have of that day. I think about it daily. Sometimes I have nightmares,” she said.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the Jan. 6 shooting, Zwerner said in a portion of the interview that was aired Monday on “NBC Nightly News” that she’s had a challenging recovery including four surgeries and has some days when she “can’t get up out of bed,” while others she is able to go about her day and make it to appointments.

“For going through what I’ve gone through, I try to stay positive. You know, try to have a positive outlook on what’s happened and where my future’s heading,” Zwerner said

Zwerner was hospitalized for nearly two weeks after being shot in the chest and left hand as she taught her class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The shooting rattled the military shipbuilding community and sent shock waves around the country, with many wondering how a child so young could get access to a gun and shoot his teacher.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting on N. Rogers Street. Woman was hit. Suspect in...
JPD on the lookout for black Acadia after shooting
Fans of 3 Doors Down will get a chance later this year to see them in concert.
3 Doors Down concert coming to Arkansas
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Search continues for missing man

Latest News

Missouri’s Republican attorney general on Monday said he will limit access to gender-affirming...
Missouri to restrict gender-affirming care for minors
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee about President...
Yellen says bank situation ‘stabilizing,’ system is ‘sound’
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden to designate national monuments in Nevada, Texas