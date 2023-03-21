Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Republicans wrap policy retreat with Trump looming large

By Peter Zampa
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - House Republicans finished a three-day retreat in Orlando, Florida Wednesday. The annual House GOP policy retreat consisted of close-door meetings and press gaggles as they ready their moves on big ticket legislation in Washington. But former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles stole some of the spotlight in the Sunshine State.

Over the weekend the embattled former president speculating about his imminent arrest, calling for protests if it happens.

“It wouldn’t hurt if people showed up and said hey we support President Trump….But I think we’ll have a protest at the ballot box in a couple years,” said Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.).

A common refrain from Republicans at the retreat: protest with votes. The drama eclipsed policy at times in Orlando as the party discusses its recently introduced energy package and strategy over a coming debt limit standoff that could lead to a default on U.S. debt.

“The reforms that are going to be necessary before we’re going to agree to raise the debt limit have to be more substantial. Balanced budget, amendments to the Constitution…we’re talking about things that are structural that are going to avoid this from happening in the future,” said Rep. Ben Cline (R-Virg.).

Cline says Republicans will release their budget in the coming weeks that outlines spending cuts, a GOP demand for agreeing to raise the debt limit.

With Democrats still wielding power in the Senate and White House, it is unclear how much of the Republican agenda will see the light of day. Like H.R. 1 - a massive energy package.

“Democrats will have a tough time explaining why they don’t support American energy, American resources, and American jobs,” said Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.).

Westerman chairs the Natural Resources Committee and is helping to spearhead the legislation. The bill calls for streamlining energy projects and unleashing American energy as Republicans say. Democrats in the Senate call the bill a wish list for big oil and dead on arrival.

“Whether this bill passes the Senate or not, we can control what we do in the House. We’re going to pass a robust energy package. This is just step one,” said Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC).

Lawmakers will confront these issues as they return to Washington for the rest of the week. A series of hearings on the proposed budget are scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
Jonesboro police arrested 19-year-old Dedward Demarius James in connection with a March 20...
Suspect in Monday afternoon shooting arrested
Fans of 3 Doors Down will get a chance later this year to see them in concert.
3 Doors Down concert coming to Arkansas
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Search continues for missing man

Latest News

Republicans wrap policy retreat with Trump looming large
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says his predecessor overspent before being elected...
Arkansas AG accuses Leslie Rutledge of overspending
The Missouri Senate gave initial approval Tuesday to a pair of bills that would temporarily...
Missouri Senate endorses transgender health restrictions
Missouri’s Republican attorney general on Monday said he will limit access to gender-affirming...
Missouri to restrict gender-affirming care for minors