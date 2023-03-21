Energy Alert
SEMO Electric celebrates $16.6M broadband expansion grant

SEMO Electric Cooperative is getting millions of dollars to expand broadband access in Southeast Missouri.
By Heartland News
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Electric Cooperative is getting millions of dollars to expand broadband access in southeast Missouri.

The co-op received a $16 million grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement in January.

A grant celebration luncheon was held on Monday, March 20 at SEMO Electric’s headquarters in Sikeston.

SEMO Electric plans to use the funds to expand fiber broadband services to parts of Stoddard and Butler Counties.

“You know, we say it all the time at the office of broadband, but we want to do these things so people can choose to live where they want to live, not having to worry about what services are available,” said Missouri Office of Broadband Development Director B.J. Tanksley. “And I think we are taking that step in that direction with this here today.”

The funds will pay for three projects that will add 440 miles of fiber network and connect approximately 2,081 customers.

The instillation is expected to be finished by late 2024.

