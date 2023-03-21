Summit class action lawsuit dismissed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A class action lawsuit against Summit Utilities was dismissed Tuesday in federal court.

According to a news release, the judge also denied the plaintiff’s motion for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed customers to not pay their bills.

The suit, which was filed in the Pulaski County Circuit Court earlier this month, accused the company of price gouging and failing to provide gas service.

The suit was later moved to federal court.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, the plaintiff’s attorneys filed a motion Tuesday asking that the case be dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning it can be refiled later.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.