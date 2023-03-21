Energy Alert
Take a dance in a free prom dress

Prom dresses can be pricey, but thanks to a local nonprofit, some students can get them for free.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Prom dresses can be pricey, but thanks to a local nonprofit, some students can get them for free.

Prom season is right around the corner, and The Glass Slipper Closet at Life Strategies Counseling, Inc., 2200 E. Matthews Ave., allows high school students to receive formal dresses completely free of charge.

Marketing Coordinator Madison Fuhrman said the program has provided dresses for school dances since 2005.

“There are so many students and young girls in this community that are in need of a prom dress, and not everybody is able to afford one,” said Fuhrman. “We have a lot of gently worn, worn once, and brand-new dresses in our dress closet.”

The closet relies on donations from the public and local businesses. Jessica’s Bridal and Formal in Bay donates new, unworn dresses every year.

Dresses in the closet range in both style and size. According to Fuhrman, they carry anywhere from a size 0 to sizes in the 30s, with inclusivity being a main factor, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Those wanting to browse the closet must make an appointment by calling or emailing Life Strategies Counseling Inc. Appointment slots are one hour long, and a parent or guardian must be present.

Fuhrman said it’s just like any other shopping experience, except there’s no fee for any of the gowns.

“It is completely yours once you leave here with that dress, it is completely free of charge, and it’s yours to keep forever,” she said.

Fuhrman added that girls who make an appointment can leave with more than one dress if needed.

The Glass Slipper Closet is open all year round. Dresses can be used for events like homecoming, prom, and balls, but not pageants.

For those wishing to donate a dress, call Life Strategies Counseling at 870-972-1268 or drop it off at the office.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Prom dresses can be pricey, but thanks to a local nonprofit, some students can get them for free.
