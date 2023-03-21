Westside Tragedy: 25 Years Later

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday, March 24, at 10 p.m., Region 8 News will look at the local tragedy that received national attention 25 years ago.

The special edition of Region 8 News will honor the five people shot and killed, four students and one teacher, as they exited Westside Middle School on March 24, 1998.

Join us in remembrance of the lives taken by two students as first responders rushed to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.