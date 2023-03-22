Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2-year-old child was in back of stolen car, Oklahoma police say

Police say the baby’s mother was inside a restaurant on Cache Rd. picking up food when a man jumped into her car and drove away -- with her infant still in the
By Avery Ikeda and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - A 2-year-old child was in the back of a car when it was stolen Tuesday night, according to police in Oklahoma.

Lawton police say the child’s mother was inside a restaurant picking up food when a man jumped into her car and drove away.

The child was still in the backseat at the time.

Lawton police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Blessing says it took him 20 minutes to get to the scene after initially being called. By the time he arrived, the car was already found abandoned.

“It just goes to show you how important, how seriously we take these matters,” Blessing says. “The important thing is that the child was found safe and nothing else has occurred.”

Officials say the 2-year-old was reunited with the mother.

The investigation is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
Jonesboro police arrested 19-year-old Dedward Demarius James in connection with a March 20...
Suspect in Monday afternoon shooting arrested
The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Jonesboro doctor’s license following claims he...
Doctor accused of overprescribing opioids
Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 42-year-old Jennifer Harnden to 240 months in the Arkansas...
Convicted killer’s mom heading to prison

Latest News

Some of Donald Trump's associates have had their share of legal trouble.
Here's a look at former Trump employees tied to criminal charges
The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were...
Amber Alert issued for 2 siblings abducted by parent in Virginia
Arkansas State guard enters transfer portal
Red Wolves in 90: Caleb Fields & Caleb London enter transfer portal, football spring break plan
A 15-year-old was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting in Milwaukee.
Teen killed, 5 others injured in Milwaukee shooting