A-State baseball falls in midweek matchup at Mississippi State

By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mississippi State plated 16 runs in the first five innings before the Arkansas State baseball team mustered a pair of runs in the seventh in a 16-2 decision Tuesday night at Dudy Noble Field.

The Red Wolves (7-12) recorded five hits – two off the bat of Wil French – while MSU (14-8) pounded out 18 hits in the contest. Kody Darcy drove in both of A-State’s runs with a two-run double in the seventh.

MSU plated four runs in the first off A-State starter Chase Armstrong (1-1) before Max Charlton entered to record the final two outs in the frame. The Bulldogs tacked on five more in the second and four in the third to build a double-digit lead, including a two-run fourth-inning home run by Colton Ledbetter, who went 3-for-3 with four runs and four RBIs.

Bradley Loftin (2-1) tossed five shutout innings for the Bulldogs, striking out nine and walking two while allowing three hits in the start.

Luke Hancock drove in one of his three RBIs with a single in the fifth to cap off the hosts’ scoring output.

A-State threatened with runners at second and third in the fifth, but a strikeout ended the inning to preserve Loftin’s shutout outing. The Red Wolves loaded the bases in the sixth but were unable to push across a run.

The Red Wolves ended the Bulldogs’ shutout bid in the seventh on Darcy’s two-run double that plated French and Blake Burris, as the Scarlet and Black took advantage of a Bulldog error that kept the inning alive.

Michael Finan finished the contest on the mound for A-State, pitching a career-high three innings without allowing a run and striking out two.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to move back into the win column Wednesday, concluding its road swing at Memphis. First pitch against the Tigers is slated for 5 p.m. at FedEx Park, with the game being broadcasted live on ESPN+. The radio broadcast will be carried on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9 and 970 AM in Jonesboro, as well as online at 953theticket.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

