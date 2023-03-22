Energy Alert
AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day

He faces possible indictment in Manhattan. (Source: CNN/WSB/POOL VIA WSB/POOL/THE WASHINGTON POST/ACCESS HOLLYWOOD/CBS/DOJ/BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER/GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign will not meet Wednesday despite that being one of the days each week when the panel ordinarily convenes, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The grand jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday, another day when the panel has been meeting, three of the people said. The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear, but it would indicate that a vote on whether to indict Trump will be at least temporarily pushed back.

The people who confirmed that the grand jury would not be meeting as scheduled were not authorized to discuss those details on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The development comes amid mounting signs that the grand jury, which is probing payments to silence a porn actor who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump, is nearing the completion of its work.

Prosecutors had recently invited Trump himself to appear before the grand jury, and on Monday heard from a witness favorable to his case as a way to ensure that the panel would be presented with any information that could conceivably be considered exculpatory.

Trump over the weekend stated that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, though the day came and went without that happening.

Some of Donald Trump's associates have had their share of legal trouble. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, GETTY IMAGES)

Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

