Black Rock working to save former school building

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A city in Lawrence County is working to preserve a piece of its history.

The Black Rock School District closed in 2014 after it had consolidated with the Walnut Ridge School District in 2006.

Shortly after, the city acquired multiple buildings, including the high school.

The high school has since been turned into a museum, which shows artifacts from the school and town.

However, those who organized the project said the buildings could use repairs and upgrades, as the former high school is starting to have significant problems.

“There are about four or five rooms here in the museum where the floor is starting to give away,” said Museum Committee Member Kathy Robertson. “We had a cost estimate, and it was a few years ago. It was for $21,000, and we just can’t afford that running on donations.”

Police Chief Brian Archer said fundraisers are coming up to try and raise money to save the building.

“We have a spaghetti supper, and during the supper, we’re going to have bingo. All the proceeds are going to go to the Black Rock Museum. That’s April 22,” he said. “April 15, we have Micro Wrestling Federation coming to the gym here, and the proceeds of that are going to go help the museum.”

Chief Archer explained saving the building is something everyone in the city wants to see.

If you’re interested in donating directly to the cause, you can call the Black Rock City Hall at 870-878-6792.

