Bringing awareness to people battling down syndrome

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday marked National Down Syndrome Day, and right here in Northeast Arkansas, there are many who struggle with the disorder.

Sharnice Wilson, the director at Focus Inc., said helping those people who suffer from down syndrome is something she has always wanted to do.

“I like being a positive impact on people’s lives, and it is great to have an impact and it is appreciated,” she said. “They make me feel very appreciated for everything I do, and I just love it, I wake up every day doing what I love.”

Doing what Wilson loves is made easy by the people in the program. She explained the men and women are so respectful and, most importantly, thankful for the help.

“Like I said they are appreciative of everything and for it to be down syndrome day a day only for them is really great,” Wilson said.

One of those women who has down syndrome, Marsena Louis Jones, said she is so thankful for everything Wilson does and talked about her favorite things to do at Focus Inc.

“I like to come here and focus on work and learn to live with ourselves and others,” Jones said.

Wilson said she wished National Down Syndrome Day was not just one day of the year that these fighters are recognized, adding it should be every day because of how amazing they really are.

“I want people to know they are human just like us, I treat them how I would want to be treated just like family,” Wilson said.

