Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl

Farmington Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 12-year-old girl believed to be with an 18-year-old man.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Farmington Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, it’s believed that Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce walked away from a home on the 700 block of Maple Street with 18-year-old David Allen Jennings sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20 and 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Jennings is allegedly Pierce’s boyfriend.

It is not clear where the pair could be, but police state Jennings possibly has relatives in the St. Joseph area and this could be where they are headed.

Police said the reason they are concerned is because Pierce may not be able to make rational decisions, because of a diminished mental capacity.

Pierce was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “JT” in white letters and jeans with holes in them. She is 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighs 163 pounds, has black hair with red tint, blue eyes and burn mark on her left wrist.

Jennings is 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs 245 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black hoodie and shorts.

Anyone who has seen Pierce or Jennings or might know where they are is urged to contact police or the Farmington Police Department 573-431-3131.

