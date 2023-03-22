Energy Alert
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break

It’s been days since a Missouri father and son went missing while on a spring break trip in Arkansas. (Source: KCTV)
By Jiani Navarro and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A father and son from Missouri have gone missing while on a spring break trip in Arkansas.

KCTV reports Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas last week and decided to go kayaking at a lake. However, that was the last time they were both seen.

On March 16 at 11 a.m., the father-son duo reportedly left Lost Bridge on Beaver Lake near Fayetteville, Arkansas. Hours later, they were reported missing.

An alert system in the area sent out a warning that two kayakers were lost.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said part of its team found a kayak along with a life jacket but nothing else.

Chuck Morris is part of a band called Lotus and one of his bandmates, Jesse Miller, said he is absolutely gutted about the situation.

“We want to hold out hope as long as possible but, as it goes on longer and longer, it gets into a miracle status,” Miller said. “It’s just gut-wrenching to think about.”

Miller said he has been in touch with Chuck Morris’ wife, Jenny, and said she feels grateful for all the support through the difficult time.

“We have a lot of people reaching out to show love,” Miller said. “Just letting them know that Chuck was loved and that he was such a warm and fun person.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing the search for the missing father and son.

Family and friends said a storm also blew through the area last week.

“You see pictures and it looks like a calm lake, but I a pretty strong storm rolled in that afternoon,” Miller said.

He said he hopes the family can get the closure they need.

Jen Lamboy, a reported family member, has started a GoFundMe in support of the Morris family.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

