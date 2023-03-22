Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Halle Bailey praises ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy for helping her advocate for herself

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The actress who plays Ariel in the upcoming release of “The Little Mermaid” on the big screen says she has found her voice on set.

Singer and actress Halle Bailey will star in the live-action remake of the Disney classic.

Bailey admitted in an interview with CNN that she struggled to speak up for herself in professional working environments.

But the Grammy-nominated artist said her “Mermaid” co-star, Melissa McCarthy, helped her overcome those feelings.

McCarthy plays the villainous sea witch Ursula in the movie.

Bailey said she watched McCarthy being comfortable advocating for herself on set, which encouraged Bailey to do the same.

Bailey and McCarthy hit theaters in the premiere of the new live-action “The Little Mermaid” on May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Jonesboro doctor’s license following claims he...
Doctor accused of overprescribing opioids
Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 42-year-old Jennifer Harnden to 240 months in the Arkansas...
Convicted killer’s mom heading to prison
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Arkansas governor signs school bathroom bill into law

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 faculty members shot at Denver high school
FILE - Workers, who were hired by residents, remove sargassum seaweed from the Bay of Soliman,...
A 5,000-mile seaweed belt is headed toward Florida
A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day
FILE - Denny and Myra Lacoste have run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria -- a...
Beloved nutria allowed to stay with adopted family