How AI is being used in the workforce

Here is a look at ChatGPT writing a script after reporter Griffin DeMarrais asked it to come up with a news story.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Around the United States, several businesses are testing the limits of artificial intelligence, including in Northeast Arkansas.

Whitney Blackburn, the Director of Marketing at Optus Inc., said her staff uses ChatGPT to help them with day-to-day tasks.

“It’s something that we use to generate a list of ideas very quickly sometimes, it’s something that helps us get out of that blank page syndrome,” she said.

To put it to the test, reporter Griffin DeMarrais asked the program to write a news story on how ChatGPT is used in marketing the program wrote. Here is what it wrote:

“One of the primary advantages of ChatGPT is its ability to generate high-quality content quickly and efficiently. This has enabled marketing teams to produce more content in less time, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition.”

Blackburn explained although the program is effective, it all depends on how much information you give it.

“It is really only as good as your query, so knowing how to structure that information for the technology is very important,” she said.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, many wonder what the future might look like, and with it being used in the workforce, could it replace employees?

Blackburn said she does not see that happening.

“While I don’t think it will replace actual writers on a marketing team, I think it can definitely help those team members with their time,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

