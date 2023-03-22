Energy Alert
Jonesboro city council moves private club permits to second reading

On Tuesday, March 21, the city council looked at three ordinances focused on private club...
On Tuesday, March 21, the city council looked at three ordinances focused on private club permits for businesses. All three ordinances were on their first reading.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Jonesboro wants to add more areas where you can get yourself a drink.

On Tuesday, March 21, the city council looked at three ordinances focused on private club permits for businesses. All three ordinances were on their first reading. They are as follows:

ORD-23:013 – Casa Blanca Mexican Grill – 3410 East Johnson Avenue

ORD-23:014 – Elm Street Sports Club – First National Bank Arena (217 Olympic Drive)

ORD-23:015 – Aggie Road Sports Club – Tomlinson Stadium (208 Olympic Drive)

ORD-23:014 and ORD-23:015 were met with questions from the council as there was confusion on Arkansas State University’s permits.

Jeff Hankins, Vice President for Strategic Communications and Economic Development for the Arkansas State University system, said since 2015, the NEA Sports Club had a single permit for six facilities on campus.

However, he explained the Alcoholic Beverage Control board asked the system to make some structural changes, resulting in three facilities stopping alcohol sales: the Alumni Center, the Pavilion, and the Fowler Center.

Hankins added two permits will be each assigned to their own facility (as seen above).

All three ordinances were moved to a second reading.

You can view the entire meeting by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

