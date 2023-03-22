Energy Alert
Kennett native Reese Robinett hits first HR, #3 Arkansas wins 14th straight game

Kennett native Reese Robinett hit his first home run for Arkansas baseball. The Razorbacks beat...
Kennett native Reese Robinett hit his first home run for Arkansas baseball. The Razorbacks beat SEMO 12-2 on Wednesday.(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Kennett native went yard on Wednesday for the Diamond Hogs.

Reese Robinett gave #3 Arkansas the lead in the 4th inning with a solo home run, they went on to beat SEMO 12-2. The Razorbacks are on a 14 game winning streak, they’re now 19-2 overall this season.

Robinett was 2 for 4 at the plate in the victory. “Feels great,” he said in the postgame press conference. “Getting the experience and getting out there. And just getting more at bats and feeling comfortable each at-bat. It’s one at-bat at a time. Feels great.”

#3 Arkansas heads to Baton Rouge for an SEC showdown. They’ll face #1 LSU Friday at 7:00pm on ESPN2, Saturday at 1:00pm on SEC Network, and Sunday at 12:00pm on ESPN.

