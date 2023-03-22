Man arrested after bust reveals drugs, stolen firearms and vehicle

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies arrested a 23-year-old Searcy man they said was in possession of several drugs, stolen firearms, and much more.

The Searcy Police Department said Cameron Riley Ward was arrested on Monday, March 20 after search warrants were served in Searcy and Judsonia.

Officers were able to find 14 pounds of meth, fentanyl pills, 14 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms. They also found four stolen firearms, $4,000 in cash from sales, and a vehicle.

(Source: Searcy Police Department)

Ward was charged with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of Schedule 1 or 2 not meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule 4 with the purpose to deliver, and theft by receiving.

The search warrants were conducted by the 17th Judicial Drug Task Force, Search police officers, and White County Sheriff’s deputies.

