Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man arrested after bust reveals drugs, stolen firearms and vehicle

The Searcy Police Department said Cameron Riley Ward was arrested on Monday, March 20 after...
The Searcy Police Department said Cameron Riley Ward was arrested on Monday, March 20 after search warrants were served in Searcy and Judsonia.(Source: White County Sheriff’s Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies arrested a 23-year-old Searcy man they said was in possession of several drugs, stolen firearms, and much more.

The Searcy Police Department said Cameron Riley Ward was arrested on Monday, March 20 after search warrants were served in Searcy and Judsonia.

Officers were able to find 14 pounds of meth, fentanyl pills, 14 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms. They also found four stolen firearms, $4,000 in cash from sales, and a vehicle.

(Source: Searcy Police Department)

Ward was charged with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of Schedule 1 or 2 not meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule 4 with the purpose to deliver, and theft by receiving.

The search warrants were conducted by the 17th Judicial Drug Task Force, Search police officers, and White County Sheriff’s deputies.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested
Jonesboro police arrested 19-year-old Dedward Demarius James in connection with a March 20...
Suspect in Monday afternoon shooting arrested
Fans of 3 Doors Down will get a chance later this year to see them in concert.
3 Doors Down concert coming to Arkansas
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Search continues for missing man

Latest News

At 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29th, a ground-breaking ceremony will take place at the...
Cherokee Village Animal Shelter announces ground-breaking ceremony
Sharnice Wilson, the director at Focus Inc., said helping those people who suffer from down...
Bringing awareness to people battling down syndrome
On Monday, Feb. 20, the Alzheimer’s Association of Arkansas traveled to Washington D.C. to talk...
Arkansans travel to nation’s capitol to promote Alzheimer’s care
On Thursday, March 16, Governor Sarah Huckabee-Sanders signed several bills into law, four of...
Commission preparing for changes to future Arkansas elections