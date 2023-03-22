March 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up warmer this morning than when we went to sleep last night in most areas. We will warm into the upper-60s and lower-70s over the next couple of days. An isolated shower could happen over the next two days, but that will be it. Most of us will stay dry.

A cold front moves into the area Thursday night and linger around through Friday night. There is a LOW chance for severe weather across the Delta on Friday, but the biggest concern will be the rain. Some places could pick up another 1″-3″ of rain at the end of the week. If we do see a couple of strong storms, the main threat will be damaging winds.

This weekend looks warm, but we may have to dodge a shower or two on Sunday. We should stay around normal as we start next week.

News Headlines

A need for more firefighters. We’ll show you what one department in Region 8 is doing to bring in more volunteers.

The Farmington Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person that occurred at 723 Maple St., Farmington, Missouri around 7:30 p.m. on March 20.

Thieves have stolen donations and catalytic converters from Abilities Unlimited. The organization said thieves have stolen from their donation center six to eight times in the past three weeks; in the past two years, up to ten catalytic converters have been stolen from their vehicles.

Investors are bracing for a decision today from the Federal Reserve about interest rates.

