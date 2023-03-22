Memphis City Council passes ‘Tyre Nichols Justice in Policing Ordinance’ on second reading

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More changes could be coming to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis City Council is looking to pass another ordinance addressing police reform, this one, named after Tyre Nichols.

Discussion and the second of three votes on the ordinance sparked emotional debate at Tuesday’s afternoon meeting.

Memphis City Councilmembers passed the Tyre Nichols Justice in Policing ordinance on a second reading Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Action News 5)

It’s been two weeks since the council approved five police reform ordinances; city councilors say this new ordinance combines four of the five ordinances already passed.

The ordinance was proposed by council attorney Allan Wade. It would reform MPD policies and procedures on traffic stops, use of force, body-worn cameras, and more.

“It’s our job to enact a law that we legally have the ability to defend, and we have to rely on our legal counsel to do that,” said Councilman Chase Carlisle. “We’re trying to meet the needs of the entire community. We want all substantial reform, but we have a purview of things that we are capable of doing and things that we’re not.”

If passed on third reading in its current form, Carlisle also says it would repeal and replace the reform ordinances already passed.

That doesn’t sit well with some community members who claim even Tyre Nichols’ family is against the new ordinance.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, seated beside Assistant Chiefs Don Crowe and Shawn L. Jones, during the Tuesday, March 21, 2023, city council meeting in which the Tyre Nichols Justice in Policing ordinance was passed on a second reading. (Action News 5)

“The people who live in this community, who continue to endure police terror have shown up meeting after meeting demanding these reforms be passed,” said community organizer Amber Sherman. “Instead, you rushed the Tyre Nichols Justice in Policing Act which is a slap to the face to his family and to us as Memphians who live here.”

Council passed the ordinance 10-0-1. Councilwoman Jana Swearengen-Washington and Councilman Worth Morgan did not vote.

“We’re speed-racing backwards it seems like right now,” said one speaker. “Not just backtracking, avalanche-speed backwards, because it’s an insult not to just Tyre Nichols, but to every citizen in Memphis to go backwards on this.”

Councilman JB Smiley Jr. abstained from the vote but did not rule out whether or not changes would be made on the third and final reading in the coming weeks.

“What I expressed to them was allow the council to do with a council has done in the past meeting, which was ultimately been to the will of the people,” said Smiley. “Make sure the ordinance that we put forth expresses the intent but also creates meaningful reform.”

Chairman Martavius Jones says he’s asked staff to “reconcile” this ordinance with the ordinances approved a couple of weeks ago.

The council will vote on the Tyre Nichols Justice in Policing ordinance for a third and final time at their next meeting.

Citizens in attendance of Memphis City Council's Tuesday, March 21, meeting. Some community members claimed even Tyre Nichols' family is against the new "Tyre Nichols Justice in Policing" ordinance. (Action News 5)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.