Multiple fire crews battle building fire

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple fire crews were called to tackle a building fire in the city of Hardy.

Police Chief Scott Rose said it happened near the Griffin Pub. He explained it appeared the fire started at a camper behind an apartment complex where the Old Beach Club used to be.

Photos provided by Rose showed a building on fire, but he could not confirm if the fire from the camper spread to the building.

(Source: Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose)

There were people and animals inside the camper, but they were able to get out safely.

It is unclear how the fire started and the cause is under investigation.

Fire departments from Hardy, Highland, and Ash Flat responded to the scene.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

