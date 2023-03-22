Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Report: Arkansas State hires Bryan Hodgson as new head men’s basketball coach

Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson is reportedly hired as the new Arkansas State head...
Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson is reportedly hired as the new Arkansas State head basketball coach.(Source: Alabama Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looks like we have a new leader of the hardwood pack.

Stadium and AStateNation were first to report that Bryan Hodgson will be hired as the Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach. He’s in his 4th season as Alabama assistant coach, the 31-5 Crimson Tide are a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll face San Diego State in the Sweet 16 Friday at 5:30pm on TBS.

Hodgson brings SEC, mid-major, and JUCO experience to Jonesboro. He had assistant coach stops at Buffalo (2015-19), Midland (TX) College (2014-15), and Jamestown Community College (2010-2013). The New York native has garnered national recognition for bringing in talent, Hodgson is currently ranked #10 on 247Sports list of top recruiters. The Athletic profiled him in 2022 as an up and coming coach.

He also served as general manager of Blue Collar U for several summers in The Basketball Tournament.

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton is more than familiar with Hodgson, Purinton was the Alabama deputy athletic director before coming to Jonesboro. The Red Wolves would be the 2nd Sun Belt school this offseason to hire a Crimson Tide assistant to lead their basketball program. Georgia Southern hired Charlie Henry earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Jonesboro doctor’s license following claims he...
Doctor accused of overprescribing opioids
Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 42-year-old Jennifer Harnden to 240 months in the Arkansas...
Convicted killer’s mom heading to prison
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Arkansas governor signs school bathroom bill into law

Latest News

A-State baseball falls in midweek matchup at Mississippi State
Arkansas State guard enters transfer portal
Red Wolves in 90: Caleb Fields & Caleb London enter transfer portal, football spring break plan
The guard had a team-high 22 points as the Red Wolves beat Alabama State
Member of A-State basketball’s 1,000-point club enters transfer portal
Kennett native Reese Robinett hit his first home run for Arkansas baseball. The Razorbacks beat...
Kennett native Reese Robinett hits first HR, #3 Arkansas wins 14th straight game