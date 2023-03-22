Report: Arkansas State hires Bryan Hodgson as new head men’s basketball coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looks like we have a new leader of the hardwood pack.

Stadium and AStateNation were first to report that Bryan Hodgson will be hired as the Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach. He’s in his 4th season as Alabama assistant coach, the 31-5 Crimson Tide are a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll face San Diego State in the Sweet 16 Friday at 5:30pm on TBS.

Hodgson brings SEC, mid-major, and JUCO experience to Jonesboro. He had assistant coach stops at Buffalo (2015-19), Midland (TX) College (2014-15), and Jamestown Community College (2010-2013). The New York native has garnered national recognition for bringing in talent, Hodgson is currently ranked #10 on 247Sports list of top recruiters. The Athletic profiled him in 2022 as an up and coming coach.

He also served as general manager of Blue Collar U for several summers in The Basketball Tournament.

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton is more than familiar with Hodgson, Purinton was the Alabama deputy athletic director before coming to Jonesboro. The Red Wolves would be the 2nd Sun Belt school this offseason to hire a Crimson Tide assistant to lead their basketball program. Georgia Southern hired Charlie Henry earlier this month.

