Residents picking up the pieces following evening fire

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County community is moving forward after a large fire left behind damage in its path.

The fire on Tuesday, March 21 damaged a home and three campers near the Griffin Pub. It began in a camper and later spread to the home.

Fire Chief Josh Moore was one of the first on the scene. He knew it would be a tough fire to tackle when he arrived.

“We tried to make an entry on it, and it was to the point where it was not a good idea,” he said. “Just got to the point where we had to fight it from the outside.”

Despite the threat to nearby homes and a business, Chief Moore said all departments involved were able to contain the flames and no one was hurt.

On Wednesday, March 22, the American Red Cross reached out to those affected in the area.

Sandra Gamble said she watched the property go up in flames.

“I was inside working a puzzle, and I heard my neighbors pull up and heard a scream. I came out the side door over there, and she was standing in the door and had her hands up. I could see an orange glow in the corner of the camper,” she said.

Gamble explained how heartbroken she was for those that lost all their belongings in the fire.

“These people need help. They don’t have anywhere to go. They lost everything they own. Everything,” she said.

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell said his department investigated the fire and did not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

