Road closed for repairs

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland street that washed out during the recent rains will be closed Thursday for repairs.

Street Supervisor Jeff Vernon said West School Street will be closed between Highway 49 North and Whitten Creek Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23.

He said crews will be repairing the pavement after the road washed out.

Anyone with questions should call the mayor’s office at 870-935-0538.

