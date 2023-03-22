Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Road closed for repairs

A Brookland street that washed out during the recent rains will be closed Thursday for repairs.
A Brookland street that washed out during the recent rains will be closed Thursday for repairs.(DJ Jones)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland street that washed out during the recent rains will be closed Thursday for repairs.

Street Supervisor Jeff Vernon said West School Street will be closed between Highway 49 North and Whitten Creek Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23.

He said crews will be repairing the pavement after the road washed out.

Anyone with questions should call the mayor’s office at 870-935-0538.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Jonesboro doctor’s license following claims he...
Doctor accused of overprescribing opioids
Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 42-year-old Jennifer Harnden to 240 months in the Arkansas...
Convicted killer’s mom heading to prison
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Arkansas governor signs school bathroom bill into law

Latest News

Traffic cones
Bridge inspection closes lanes on I-40 under I-240
Traffic is at a crawl near the I-555 overpass Friday as a responders work the scene of a crash.
Rollover crash slows traffic on Southwest Drive
Dispatch said the crash happened at East Highland Drive and Watt Street near Dollar General.
Rollover crash blocked evening traffic
The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics is testing if the area meets the qualifications for a...
First steps begin for regional airport in Northeast Arkansas