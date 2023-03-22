Energy Alert
Sisters-in-law give birth on the same day at hospital where they both work

Throughout their pregnancies, the women joked that they’d love to deliver the cousins on the same day.
By Julie Hays and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A pair of sisters-in-law in Texas both delivered babies on the same day in the same hospital where they both work, despite having due dates nearly a week apart.

Devon Nye, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Hillcrest, and Kyla Fratus, an occupational therapist, delivered babies on Feb. 1 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital.

Throughout their pregnancies, the women joked that they’d love to deliver the cousins on the same day.

“What’s funny is we said, ‘How funny if we have them the same day?’ So, from the beginning, it was put out in the universe,” Fratus laughed.

Fratus had an induction scheduled at the hospital for Feb. 1.

She made it to the hospital and received a good luck text from Nye, who was home waiting on her delivery, which appeared to be days away.

“I was induced at 6 a.m. So around 6:30 she (Devon) messaged me and said, ‘Good luck today. Let me know how it goes,’” Fratus said.

Less than a half hour later, Nye started having contractions.

“They were coming on really strong, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! I’m going to join you today,’ and she sent me a picture like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is real. It’s happening because we had just talked about it and joked for so long,’” Nye said.

Nye made it to the hospital and delivered her daughter, Jentri Fay, quickly at 8:39 a.m. The girl was born at 7 pounds 13 ounces.

Eight hours later, Fratus’ son, Fletcher James, was born at 5:36 p.m. at 8 pounds 8 ounces.

“All the while, I’m just sitting there waiting for this baby in labor to come on, and she’d already gone into labor, had this child and been transferred over,” Fratus laughed.

The grandparents of both babies were on hand for the deliveries.

“My dad was just going back and forth between the two,” Fratus said, adding the new moms were put in rooms side by side at Nye’s request.

Now both babies and moms are home, healthy, happy and looking forward to play dates in the near future.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

