Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Top Missouri lawmaker moves to strip library funding

A powerful Missouri state lawmaker on Tuesday moved to strip state funding for public libraries...
A powerful Missouri state lawmaker on Tuesday moved to strip state funding for public libraries over a fight about books.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A powerful Missouri state lawmaker on Tuesday moved to strip state funding for public libraries over a fight about books.

Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith’s budget proposal, unveiled Tuesday, would cut all $4.5 million in state funding that libraries were slated to get next fiscal year.

Smith said he’s upset that state and school libraries are suing to overturn a new Missouri law that bans sexually explicit material in school libraries. He said the state shouldn’t subsidize the lawsuit with funding.

The ACLU, the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association in February asked the Circuit Court in Kansas City to find the law unconstitutional or clarify how and when it applies.

The law does not apply to written descriptions of sex or sexual acts; only photos, drawings, videos and other visual depictions are prohibited.

Librarians and other school officials face up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine for violating the policy, which makes it a crime to provide minors with sexually explicit visual material. Exceptions are provided for works of art, science classes and other educational courses.

Smith’s proposal needs approval from the Budget Committee before it can go before the full House.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Jonesboro doctor’s license following claims he...
Doctor accused of overprescribing opioids
Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 42-year-old Jennifer Harnden to 240 months in the Arkansas...
Convicted killer’s mom heading to prison
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Arkansas governor signs school bathroom bill into law

Latest News

Doctors and advocates for the transgender community contend the planned rule contains...
Doctors question aspects of Missouri transgender care limits
Arkansas governor signs school bathroom bill into law
Bill to legalize sports betting in MO making its way through House
Bill to legalize sports betting in MO making its way through House
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill