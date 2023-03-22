Trumann college to start offering courses for truck drivers

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - In an effort to get more truck drivers on the road, Trumann is offering Commercial Driver’s License courses for those a little closer to home.

The classes are through East Arkansas Community College, and it’s the first class of its kind in the city.

The move comes after Trumann announced a major expansion project the Steel Creek, meaning the need for truck drivers is higher than ever.

Mayor Jay Paul Woods hopes this is only the beginning.

“Anytime we can do something local where people don’t have to travel even as far as driving to Jonesboro it is great for us,” he said.

Woods added he hopes to talk to Arkansas State Police about the possibility of having a testing site in Trumann in the future.

You can find out more information by calling EACC at 870-633-4480.

