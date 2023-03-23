Energy Alert
3 former MPD officers up for decertification

Demetrius Haley - Emmitt Martin - Justin Smith
Demetrius Haley - Emmitt Martin - Justin Smith(SCSO)
By Sydney Gray
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis police officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case are up for decertification on Thursday.

These officers - Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith cases will be heard in Nashville.

They are three of five charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.

If these officers are decertified they’ll never be able to work in law enforcement in Tennessee.

The upcoming decision comes just over two months after the five officers were charged with a second murder.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis made the decertification request in late January.

Attorney Blake Ballin, who’s representing former officer Desmond Mills, says Mills already surrendered his certification.

Ballin tells us neither he nor his client will attend the hearing.

”Mr. Mills has taken the position that he does not want to be a law enforcement officer in Tennessee even if they wanted him to be one,” said Ballin. So we’re kinda on the same page about this. He has said before he has very limited time, resources, and energy like all of us, so he’s going to focus those on the criminal case.”

