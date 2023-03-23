Energy Alert
Austin Reaves drops 25 points & 11 assists Wednesday in Lakers win

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Darius Bazley...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Darius Bazley defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas native had another big night in The Association.

Austin Reaves dropped 25 points, a career high 11 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal on Wednesday. The Cedar Ridge alum fueled the Lakers 122-111 victory over the Suns. Reaves was 6 of 10 shooting, 12 of 13 from the free throw line.

Reaves earned a spot in the starting lineup Wednesday after a career high 35 points on March 19th. This month has been his best statistically in his NBA career, averaging 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. The Newark native is shooting 56% from the field, 37% from 3, and 83% from the charity stripe.

Los Angeles is back in the NBA Playoff hunt, they’re currently 9th in the Western Conference. The Lakers will host the Thunder Friday at 9:30pm.

