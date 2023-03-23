Austin Reaves drops 25 points & 11 assists Wednesday in Lakers win
LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas native had another big night in The Association.
Austin Reaves dropped 25 points, a career high 11 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal on Wednesday. The Cedar Ridge alum fueled the Lakers 122-111 victory over the Suns. Reaves was 6 of 10 shooting, 12 of 13 from the free throw line.
Reaves earned a spot in the starting lineup Wednesday after a career high 35 points on March 19th. This month has been his best statistically in his NBA career, averaging 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. The Newark native is shooting 56% from the field, 37% from 3, and 83% from the charity stripe.
Los Angeles is back in the NBA Playoff hunt, they’re currently 9th in the Western Conference. The Lakers will host the Thunder Friday at 9:30pm.
