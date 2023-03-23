Austin Reaves drops 25 points & 11 assists Wednesday in Lakers win

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas native had another big night in The Association.

Austin Reaves dropped 25 points, a career high 11 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal on Wednesday. The Cedar Ridge alum fueled the Lakers 122-111 victory over the Suns. Reaves was 6 of 10 shooting, 12 of 13 from the free throw line.

Three Lakers scored 25+ in their win tonight 👀



AD:

27 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST



DLo:

26 PTS, 6 AST, 3 3PM



Austin Reaves:

25 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST (career-high) pic.twitter.com/PVR1jLU3r9 — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2023

"I'm just trying to play the right way. Obviously without Bron try to be a little bit more aggressive and try to fill the void." Austin reaves with @MikeTrudell following tonight's win. pic.twitter.com/swMaUMPxNk — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 23, 2023

Reaves earned a spot in the starting lineup Wednesday after a career high 35 points on March 19th. This month has been his best statistically in his NBA career, averaging 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. The Newark native is shooting 56% from the field, 37% from 3, and 83% from the charity stripe.

Los Angeles is back in the NBA Playoff hunt, they’re currently 9th in the Western Conference. The Lakers will host the Thunder Friday at 9:30pm.

