Creation allows kids with physical disabilities to get their chance on the diamond

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man’s invention is opening doors for children who love to play baseball.

Chad Carlson built the Knock Block, which allows children who are unable to swing a baseball bat to swing for them.

He said ever since he was young, he knew that he wanted to use his talents for good, and that’s exactly what he did.

“I was glad I was able to give back somehow to these kids, you know I am really blessed with my family and my children and I’m glad I was able to help somebody else pass something along,” Carlson said.

Since the original design was made, there have been models of it sent around the state to both Little Rock and Springdale, giving more kids there the same opportunities.

