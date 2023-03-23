Flooding rains, strong winds, possible tornadoes expected Friday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tornadoes, damaging winds, and flooding are all possible Friday as an approaching cold front moves into Region 8.

Our severe threat has INCREASED for Friday. Have a way to get warnings tomorrow! #ARWX #MOWX pic.twitter.com/lGzr9TSNRY — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) March 23, 2023

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said the front will move into our area today before stalling out to our north.

“That will set up a focal point for heavy rain later tonight,” Castleberry said Thursday morning. “The greatest area for heavy rain tonight will be across central and south Missouri.”

Friday morning, the front will sag to the south bringing heavy rain to northeast Arkansas.

“An already saturated ground will increase the threat for flash flooding,” Castleberry said. “The Weather Prediction Center has put out a high risk for flooding rain for much of Region 8.”

A flood watch is already in effect for the northern half of the area. (KAIT-TV)

The severe threat will ramp up Friday afternoon.

“Instability will begin to build tomorrow afternoon and shear will be increasing,” Castleberry added. “That will lead to the chance of isolated supercells in the afternoon.”

He expects the severe weather to move across the area between 3 and 10 p.m.

“All modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds being the main threat, but tornadoes and large hail will also be possible,” Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said. (KAIT-TV)

“All modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds being the main threat, but tornadoes and large hail will also be possible,” Castleberry said. “The greatest threat for tornadoes is south of Region 8, but we cannot let our guard down.”

