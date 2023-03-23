Former Arkansas state senator dies

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Ark. (KAIT) - A former leader for the state of Arkansas has died.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas confirmed the death of former state senator Bill Lewellen in Marianna on Tuesday, March 21.

According to a news release, Lewellen was the sponsor of a law that created the Minority Health Commission in Arkansas.

In 1992, he served as an attorney for the Lake View School District in its fight for an “equitable and efficient” public school system.

After he left the Senate, Lewellen remained active and was an advocate for rural Arkansas schools.

“Bill Lewellen was a friend and mentor from my earliest days as a reporter covering the State Capitol,” said Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille. “If I was confused over the true motivations behind any piece of legislation, Senator Lewellen was the one who set me straight. At the same time, Bill was reliably hilarious, often at my expense, and I will miss his laughter most of all.”

